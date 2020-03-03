Man arrested for raping 8-year-old daughter in Maharashtra

Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): A man from Solapur district in Maharashtra was arrested for allegedly raping his 8-year-old daughter for two years.

The man was arrested on the night of March 2.

According to Madha Police station, a case was registered based on a complaint filed by the mother of the victim. Acting on the information, the accused was immediately arrested.

The police have registered a case under the POSCO Act and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

