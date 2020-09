Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): A man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a minor girl in Noida Sector 39.



"We have managed to gather evidence against the accused which proves that he had committed the crime," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ranvijay Singh said on Saturday.

The accused is now being sent to the jail, DCP Singh added.

The case is still developing and more information is awaited. (ANI)