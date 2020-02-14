Representative Image
Man arrested for raping minor in Visakhapatnam

ANI | Updated: Feb 14, 2020 16:10 IST

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl in the Pendurthi police station limits here in Visakhapatnam.
The accused has been identified as Jagadeesh (20).
Assistant Commissioner of Police Swaroopa Rani said that a complaint was received from the girl's parents on Thursday. The accused allegedly offered a cold drink laced with sedatives to the minor and later raped her.
"We have sent the girl to a hospital for treatment. A case has been filed under the POCSO Act and the accused has been arrested," said the police officer.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

