Man arrested for sending obscene messages to girl using fake Instagram ID

New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested a man for allegedly sending obscene messages to a girl and her relative using a fake Instagram profile.

Cyber Police Station had received a complaint regarding the creation of fake Instagram profile by an unknown person who used the photo of the complainant's father and sent threatening and obscene messages on the complainant's Instagram ID and to her relatives. Baeed on the complainant's version, a case was registered under section 67 IT Act at Cyber police station Dwarka.

After technical surveillance and analysis of the fake Instagram ID, IPDR/mobile number, Delhi Police investigation revealed that the mobile number used in the creation of the fake Instagram belongs to one Vivek (21), a resident of Surakhpur Road, Gopal Nagar, Najafgarh, who had created a fake Instagram ID and sent the vulgar and obscene messages to the complainant.



During the investigation, it came to notice that earlier the complainant and the alleged person were in a relationship for four years. Due to some reasons, the relationship broke up.

In order to take revenge and defame the complainant, he created a fake Instagram profile and sent obscene messages to the complainant and her relatives.

Delhi Police arrested the accused. The mobile phone used in the commission of the crime was recovered from his possession. (ANI)

