Man arrested for sending threatening messages to Goa CM, others

Ponda (Goa) [India], November 16 (ANI): A cab driver has been arrested for sending threatening messages to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and others, said Pankaj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) South Goa.



The accused has been identified as Manas Ashish Suresh Naik (25), a cab driver by profession.

"Four cases registered at Panjim, Ponda, Curchorem and Verna have been worked out. The mobile phone used in the crime has been recovered," Singh said in a statement.

Further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

