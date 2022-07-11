Man arrested for sexual assault of 2 minor girls

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested a man, accused of sexual assault of two minor girls, in the Model Town area of Delhi.

According to the police, a PCR call was received on Saturday regarding a sexual assault of two minor girls. On reaching the spot, Cigarette Wala Bagh, Model Town, the police found the victim girls along with their mother.

The accused has been identified as Kalicharan, who is also a resident of Cigarette Wala Bagh, Model Town.



"Both the girls were counselled by Dipali, the CIC counsellor and the statements of the prosecutrixes were recorded. A medical examination of both the girls was also got conducted," stated the police.

As per the statements and the counsellor report, a case under the POCSO Act has been registered and the investigation has been taken up.

Further investigation of the case is underway. (ANI)

