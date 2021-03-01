Man arrested for sexual assault of actress in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): One person arrested for allegedly saxually harassing an actress in Maharashtra's Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, "A person has been arrested on allegations of sexual exploitation with the actress. A case has registered under relevant Sections of Indian Panel Court at the Goregaon police station."

Further investigation is underway.



Earlier on February 27, three persons have been arrested on the basis of a complaint by a few girls who had approached police alleging that the accused touched them inappropriately at public places while shooting videos.

The girls said the accused pranked them to shoot the videos, which they later uploaded on Facebook and YouTube.

"Mumbai police arrested the three after cyber cell received a complaint that they made videos of girls while touching them inappropriately at public places and uploaded them on social media. Indecent language has been used in the videos. They earned around Rs 2 crore from these videos," Mumbai Police said earlier. (ANI)

