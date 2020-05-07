Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 7 (ANI): One person, claiming to be a worker of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl here.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Shakeel, who is 24-years-old and has claimed to be an AIMIM worker.

"We received a complaint from a person stating that his 15-years-old sister was sleeping at her residence alone on the intervening night of April 5 and 6 when Mohammed Shakeel entered into her residence and sexually assaulted her," the police said.

"Her cries for help were heard by the complainant and one more person who immediately rushed to her rescue. The duo immediately caught Shakeel," the police said.

The police stated that the accused claimed to be an AIMIM worker and threatened the victim with dire consequences. The accused also abused the victim and the complainant by insinuating about their caste.

"A case has been registered under Sections 448, 376,506 of the IPC and Section 3 and 4 of POCSO Act and Section 3 (2) (v) of SCs STs POA Act was registered at Chaderghat police station and the accused has been arrested and is being produced in the court, police added. (ANI)

