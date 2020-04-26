Representative image
Man arrested for theft, raping blind woman in Bhopal

ANI | Updated: Apr 26, 2020 19:44 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): A man has been arrested for theft and for allegedly raping a blind woman in her home in Bhopal in the intervening night of April 16-17.
"The stolen items - a mobile phone, a pair of silver anklets, two silver toe rings - have been recovered from his possession. An FIR has been registered," Shahpura SHO Chandrakant Patel said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

