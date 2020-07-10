Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 10 (ANI): A man, who had allegedly threatened to blow up Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence with a bomb, was arrested on Friday, police said.
"We have nabbed an accused who made a threat call to blow up Chief Minister's residence. The matter is under investigation," said Manoj Choudhary, DCP Jaipur (South)
According to the DCP, the accused's name is Mukesh Kumar. (ANI)
Man arrested for threatening to blow up Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's residence
ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2020 21:28 IST
