Man arrested for trying to enter Parliament with knife

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): A 26-year-old man was arrested for trying to enter the Parliament premises with a knife on Monday morning, police said.

Sagar, a resident of Laxminagar, was trying to make it to the highly protected Parliament with a knife through gate number one when the security staff caught hold of him.

He was on a Splendour motorcycle and was carrying a knife, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi, Eish Singhal told media persons.

The man was looking a bit agitated, the police said, adding that they will come to any conclusion only after the investigation is done.

He was detained in the morning and was later formally arrested.

A case was registered against him under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge duties), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27 (punishment for carrying arms) of the Arms Act. (ANI)

