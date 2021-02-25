Man arrested in Goa for creating state health minister's fake FB profile

Panaji (Goa) [India], February 25 (ANI): The Cyber Crime Cell of Goa on Thursday arrested one person for allegedly creating and using a fake profile of state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Facebook

The accused has been arrested from Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

"The accused has been identified as Arman and is a resident of Nandera Satwas village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur," the police informed.



"During the interrogation, the accused revealed that he would make fake profiles of public personalities to cheat people by asking money from the victims," the police said.

"However, he failed to do so in this case due to proactive response of Cyber Cell which immediately disabled the profile," he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

