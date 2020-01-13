Man arrested in Greater Noida for killing birds, two absconding

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): A man was arrested from Rabupura area of Gautam Buddha Nagar here for allegedly killing birds in the region, said police on Saturday.

"Some people living in tents near a highway in Rabupura allegedly killed some birds. They used to sell local medicines, etc. We took immediate action after receiving the information about the incident and arrested one person," Superintendent of Police (SP) Ranvijay Singh told reporters.

He said that two others are on the run and efforts are being made to nab them as well.

According to locals, the men killed around 6 peacocks and other birds in the area.

"During questioning, the arrested person has said that he did not do anything and alleged that it was the other two who killed the birds," Singh said.

Police said that the forest department officials have been informed about the incident and more details will be revealed after the forest officials file a report in the matter. (ANI)

