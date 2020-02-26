Man arrested in Kerala for threatening anti-CAA protesters on social media

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): The Kerala Police on Wednesday arrested a man who had threatened people protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Delhi on social media.

"The person was arrested by Agali police in Palakkad district for trying to instigate communal violence," the Police said.

On Tuesday, Kerala DGP Lokanath Behera had said that strict action will be taken against those who try to create any communal divide.

"Action will be taken against those who create or forward such messages that create communal tension through social media. All messages on social media are under police surveillance," he said. (ANI)

