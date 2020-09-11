Man arrested in Kolkata for making threat calls to Sanjay Raut over remarks against Kangana Ranaut

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 11 (ANI): Kolkata Police has arrested a man from Tollygunge area for allegedly making threat calls to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut over his remarks against Kangana Ranaut.

The man is being produced before Alipore court.

Ranaut has been engaged in a bitter war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (ANI)

