Man arrested with 47 liquor bottles stuck to his body with tape

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh police arrested a man who had stuck 47 liquor bottles to his body with tape and was trying to smuggle them from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

According to Pogiri Kanka Rao, the Circle Inspector of Nandigama police station, the police were checking vehicles that are coming from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh at Jonnalagadda check post around 10.30 am on September 6.

"We stopped an auto coming from Madhira in Khammam district of Telangana. The person named Dara Rambabu who was traveling in the auto had an awkward body shape which made us suspicious," he said. He said that upon physically checking him, police found 47 liquor bottles stuck to his body with tape.

"We seized 47 quarter bottles and arrested Rambabu. A case has been filed under section 34 of the Excise Act against him. The police will produce him before the magistrate on Monday," said the CI. (ANI)

