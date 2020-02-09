Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): A man was arrested during a surprise patrol here and a firearm along with three live cartridges from his possession, police said on Sunday.
The arrested individual is a resident of Falakata.
"During a surprise patrol, a man, identified as Mithun Roy, was arrested along with firearms from the Murder More area near Fulbari. Reportedly, the accused is a resident of Falakata. A firearm and three live cartridges were recovered from his possession," ACP East Surinder Singh said.
Singh said that the police is seeking a remand for further interrogation.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Man arrested with firearm, live cartridges: WB Police
ANI | Updated: Feb 09, 2020 20:28 IST
Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): A man was arrested during a surprise patrol here and a firearm along with three live cartridges from his possession, police said on Sunday.