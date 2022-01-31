Man arrested with gold capsules worth Rs 25,37,865 at Jaipur airport

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 31 (ANI): On the basis of suspicion, the Customs Officers at Jaipur International Airport intercepted one passenger, who arrived by Spicejet Flight from Dubai on Sunday night at 9.15 pm with gold capsules worth Rs 25,37,865.



During frisking of the passenger, yellowish granular paste, packed in two transparent polyethene capsules, was found duly concealed inside the body i.e rectum, stated the official.

According to the Customs, 512.700 grams of gold capsules of 99.50 per cent purity, valued at Rs 25,37,865 was extracted from the paste and was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

The accused has been arrested and further investigation is on. (ANI)

