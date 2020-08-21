Man arrested with grenade in J-K's Ganderbal

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested a man and seized a grenade from his possession in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Showkat Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Urpash Ganderbal.

"In continuation to culminate anti-National elements, a joint snap naka was laid by the Police Party from Police Component Ganderbal and 5 RR near Baderkund Nursery area of Ganderbal. During naka checking one suspected person tried to evade the naka, due to timely action by naka party he was apprehended tactfully," police said.

"Simultaneously while checking the said accused namely Showkat Ahmad Bhat son of Ab Ahad Bhat and resident of Urpash Ganderbal, one grenade was recovered from his possession," police added.

A case has been registered under the I.A. Act at the district police station and further investigation is on.

"In this regard case FIR No. 174 of 2020 U/S 7/25 I.A. Act stands registered at Police Station Ganderbal, investigation was taken up and further more arrests are expected," police said. (ANI)

