Man arrested with huge quantity of drugs in Delhi's Begumpur: Police

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): The Narcotics Squad of Delhi Police has arrested a drugs supplier and seized huge amount of contraband drugs from his possession.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) GS Sidhu, information was received on April 26 about the movement of a supplier who used to supply psychotropic substances (drugs). Accordingly, a trap was laid and the suspect Rakesh (40), a resident of Kirari Suleman Nagar was arrested in the Begumpur area.



On sustained questioning and checking, 660 Vernor N Tablets and 48 Tramazac capsules were recovered from his possession. The accused further disclosed that he used to supply contraband drugs to Umesh, a chemist earlier arrested for selling contraband drugs.

A case under section 22 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Begumpur police station.

Further investigations are in progress. (ANI)

