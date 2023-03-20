Man arrested with leopard skin in Odisha's Boudh

Boudh (Odisha) [India], March 20 (ANI): Foiling a wildlife product smuggling bid, Odisha Special Task Force (STF) arrested a man with leopard skin, deerskin and other incriminating materials from Boudh district.

According to STF, a joint operation was launched with Forest Officials of Boudh Forest Division in Harabhanga area on Saturday regarding the smuggling of wildlife products by wildlife criminals.

During the operation, a man identified as Girish Kumar Sahoo, a resident of Harabhanga was apprehended.

During the search, three wildlife animals skin including that of a leopard and two deer and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession.





STF said the arrested man could not produce any authority in support of the possession of such leopard and deer skins.

A case was registered at under relevant sections of IPC and Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

The skins will be sent to the Director, the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun for biological examination.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

