Man assaults doctor in Kolkata after his relative dies after childbirth

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): An angry family member of a woman who died at a hospital here following childbirth, slapped one of the doctors as he accused the hospital staff of negligence.

The incident happened on Thursday at the CMRI hospital in Kolkata after a 30-year-old woman died a day after delivering a baby.

Sources said that after delivering the child on Wednesday morning, she was fine and the baby was also stable. But on Thursday morning she passed away, reportedly follwoing cardiac arrest. The hospital said it provided all the necessary critical care and support to the patient.

In the CCTV footage, a grieving person can be seen slapping a doctor while he was trying to explain the situation to the family in the presence of many people. (ANI)

