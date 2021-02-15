Man attacks cops at police station in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, held

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], February 14 (ANI): Three cops were injured after a man allegedly attacked police personnel with a knife at Muzaffarpur women's police station on Saturday, the police said.

The accused, who reached the police after he allegedly beat his wife, has now been arrested.



Neeru Kumari, Sub-Inspector, informed that police personnel reached the accused's residence on the complaint of his mother in law.

"A woman named Geeta Devi from Hajipur informed police that her daughter is being beaten by her husband Ranjeet. She said she does not want to file a case. Woman police personnel went to the residence of the complainant's daughter. The husband and wife both reached the police station," Kumari told ANI.

"When I asked Ranjeet why he was beating her wife, he attacked police personnel with a knife. Three police personnel including me suffered injuries in the attack. A case will be registered. The accused has been arrested," she said. (ANI)

