Man attacks sister-in-law with acid in Mangaluru over financial dispute

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): A woman has sustained injuries on her face allegedly after being attacked with acid by her brother-in-law in Kadaba, Dakshina Kannada district.

A case has been registered at Kadaba police station and the accused, Jayananda Kottary, has been taken into custody.

The incident occurred on Thursday. The victim Swapna's three-year-old daughter has also suffered minor injuries.

Kottary had purportedly splashed acid on the woman over a financial dispute. (ANI)

