Man attempts self-immolation in front of BJP office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 2 (ANI): A man attempted self-immolation in front of the BJP office here on Sunday saying that he is protesting the arrest of State BJP president Bandi Sanjay.



"Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay was illegally arrested on Friday. I am ready to do anything for him. I am from Tammanalagudem in Ranga Reddy district and my name is Srinu. I am ready to sacrifice my life for BJP MP Arvind and Dubbaka by-poll BJP candidate Raghunandan. Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao cannot do anything to my party," the man said in a video.

He was seen shouting slogans 'BJP zindabad' and 'Bandi Sanjay Anna zindabad'.

Earlier, the man had said that his 5-acre crop produce was damaged due to incessant rains and he could not get relief and justice from Chief Minister KC Rao. (ANI)

