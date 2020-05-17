Man attempts suicide at police post in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 17 (ANI): A man in Hyderabad tried to immolate himself at a police post, claiming that he has lost all sources of income due to the lockdown.

"At about 2:45 pm, one person named Md. Nazeeruddin, 42-year-old, bought a half-litre can of petrol and poured it over self at a police post. On seeing this, the police personnel on duty rushed to the spot and prevented him from committing suicide. He has been taken into custody," Inspector Niranjan Reddy, Panjagutta Police Station, told ANI in a telephonic conversation.

On being asked for the reason to attempt suicide, Nazeeruddin said that he has been facing a financial crisis for the last past two months as he could not earn anything due to the lockdown.

"However, on further enquiry, it was revealed that he had incurred loss in business and he has to pay about Rs 20 lakhs to a chit fund company. Recently, he had received a legal notice from the chit fund company. This might be the reason that drove Nazeeruddin to try to commit suicide," the Inspector said.

"His family has been informed and he is currently undergoing counselling," he added. (ANI)

