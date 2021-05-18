Man beaten, killed by group of men in Nuh, police book 14 in the case

Nuh (Haryana) [India], May 18 (ANI): Asif Khan, a 27-year-old man, was killed and two others accompanying him were injured after they were attacked by a group while they were going to Nuh from Sohna on Sunday night. The incident had led to tension in Nuh.

Police said they have filed a case against 14 people and four-five people have been taken into custody. They said that there was rivalry between two groups.

"We have been informed that a clash erupted in Khera Khalilpur village. Asif was killed. It's a matter of old enmity between two groups. A case filed against 14 people," Sudhir Taneja, DSP Headquarters, Nuh, said.

The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem.

Police officials said that a team has been formed for further investigations and arrests and the situation was peaceful at present.



Taeyab, a relative Asif Khan, told ANI that the deceased was 27 years old and used to work as a gym trainer.

"Three cars had blocked his car. He was accompanied by his cousin Rashid and another friend. They pulled the three of them out of the car and severely beat them. Then they took Asif in their car to Nangli and hammered his head with a rod. According to Rashid, 10-12 people were beating him, Asif and their friend that day. Rashid is very seriously injured" he said.

Iliyas, another relative of Asif Khan, said that the deceased was returning from Sohna along with two others. He said incident led to tensions in the area and the body was found in Nangali, Sohna.

SP Nuh Narendra Bijarniya has been monitoring the situation in the village.

Asif Khan's friends and relatives blocked Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway on Sunday night seeking arrest of those who had assaulted him. They also created a human barricade on a road near Rewasan village. The police later moved out the people from the road after mild use of force as they were pelted with stones.

Congress MLA from Nuh Aftab Ahmed said the family must get justice as soon as possible. "We will stand by the family until they get justice for Asif," he said.

Haneef, an uncle of Asif Khab, urged people to maintain peace and let the law take its course. (ANI)

