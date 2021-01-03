Man beaten to death in Delhi's Raghubir Nagar

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): A 27-year-old man was beaten to death, allegedly by a group of people in Delhi's Raghubir Nagar, said Delhi police on Sunday.

The incident took place on the night intervening 2 and January 3rd at about 01.36 am. The deceased man has been identified as Satender, a resident of Janta Colony in Shivaji Vihar, the police added.



According to police, a caller informed that a youngster is being beaten up by some persons. "Satender along with his friends Nitin and Manish had an altercation with Vicky. Later, Vicky and his associates assaulted the victim," the police said.

Satender was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, Delhi Police added.

The motive behind the incident is being ascertained, it said. (ANI)

