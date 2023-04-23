Man beaten to death in Delhi's Shadipur

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): A 39-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by two persons in Delhi's Shadipur area, police said on Sunday.

According to DCP Central Sanjay Kumar Sain, "On Saturday night at 11:30 pm, we received information that a person is lying on the street in injured condition at Shadipur Village after which police reached the spot and found that the injured has been taken to hospital by locals."

"Later we came to know that the injured was declared brought dead by the doctors of Patel Hospital," DCP Sain said.

The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Thakur a resident of West Patel Nagar, Delhi.



"On the basis of inspection of the scene of the crime, local intelligence and scanning of CCTV footage two alleged persons were identified," said the police.

The police said the accused will be apprehended soon.

An initial probe into the matter revealed that the deceased was beaten by kicks and punches by accused persons.

"More details will be ascertained from accused, once they are apprehended," police added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

