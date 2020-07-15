New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Delhi Police has registered a case, days after a man was beaten up with baseball bat in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area.
This incident was captured on CCTV camera on July 12, in which a person was seen beating the victim Rohan with a baseball bat. While there were many passers-by, nobody came to his rescue.
The victim was admitted to a hospital.
Further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)
Man beaten up with baseball bat in Delhi, police register case
ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2020 22:26 IST
