Man beats up girl student inside hostel in MP's Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): A man barged inside a girls' hostel and beat up a student in the Bhanwarkuan area here, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Amarjeet Singh.

SHO Sanjay Shukla said, "The accused Amarjeet Singh resides near the hostel. He had objections to some boys and girls talking outside the hostel. This led to an argument following which the accused fought with the boy. Later on, he went inside the hostel and beat up the girl student."

The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered. (ANI)

