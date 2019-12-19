Man booked for raping minor in Telangana

Jogulamba Gadwal (Telangana) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): A 22-year-old man was booked for raping a 14-year-old girl here in Jugulamba Gadwal district, police said on Thursday.

According to police, a case was registered at the Ieeja police station on December 18 against the two accused persons identified as Narender and G Tambayya.

While Narender is accused of luring the victim and committing rape, Tambayya is an accused of "outraging her modesty."

Narender has been booked under 376 (3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3, 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Tambayya has been booked under 354-A of the IPC, police said.

The victim girl has been sent for a medical examination.

Police teams have deployed to nab the accused persons. (ANI)

