Man booked for sexually abusing female dog in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): A man has been booked for allegedly raping a female dog in Kalina area of Mumbai's Santacruz on March 13.



A case has been registered against him under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The incident took place on March 13 night and the case was registered on March 16, police said.

Savita Mahajan, Chairman, Chairman of Animal Rescue and Care Trust submitted the CCTV footage of the incident to the police and other evidence. Based on her complaint, the FIR was registered. (ANI)

