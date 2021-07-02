Man booked in MP's Rewa for calling his village 'mini Pakistan'

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): A man has been booked for allegedly calling his village 'mini Pakistan' in a Facebook post, in the Gurh area of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh.

Rewa Police has registered a case in the Civil Lines Police Station under IT Act, after the accused Afsar Khan's Facebook post describing his village, Amirati, as 'mini Pakistan' went viral.

Khan lived in Oman, Saudi Arabia and had returned to the country a few months ago.



The accused has been absconding since the post.

Omkar Tiwari, Station House Officer, Civil Line Rewa said, "The post of the accused, Afsar Khan, had a comment which could spark communal disruption. He had referred Amirati as Mini Pakistan. We have booked him under IT Act."

The case is under investigation, he added. (ANI)

