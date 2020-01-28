Man brandishes pistol at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh protest

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): A person, who had gone to Shaheen Bagh to talk to protestors, on Tuesday brandished a licensed pistol at the protest site here.

The man has been identified as Mohammad Luqmaan and claims to be a property dealer, Delhi Police sources said.

Protests have been going on at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 last year against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court last week seeking appropriate directions to the police to open the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch. (ANI)

