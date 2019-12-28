Man breaches security of Priyanka Gandhi at Congress' foundation day event

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): A man with a blue turban breached the security of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the 135th Foundation Day programme of the Indian National Congress here on Saturday.

He was reportedly a congress party worker who rushed to where the Congress leader was seated after breaching her security cordon.



As security officials rushed towards him, Gandhi signalled them to stay back and had a brief talk with him. He was later seen guided back to the crowd by the security officials. (ANI)

