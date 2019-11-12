Man calls Uttarakhand CM, threatens to blow-up Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri, arrested

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly calling up Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and threatening to blow up the Har Ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar.

The accused allegedly called the chief minister on his personal number last evening. During the call, which was received by protocol officer Anand Singh Rawat, the man threatened to detonate a bomb at Har Ki Pauri.

Ashok Kumar, Director General (Law and Order), told ANI that the man was arrested from the same place that he had threatened to blow up.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

