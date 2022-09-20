Man carrying 1 kg gold inside his stomach arrested at Karipur airport

Karipur (Kerala) [India], September 20 (ANI): One person was arrested at Karipur airport, who was carrying one kilogram of gold inside four capsules in his stomach.

The accused has been identified as Naufal (36), a native of Variamkode in the Malappuram district. He arrived at Karipur airport from Dubai on September 19.



He tried to smuggle 1.063 Kg of gold by concealing it as 4 capsules of the gold compound in his rectum.

The police carried out a thorough inspection of his body and luggage but failed to recover the gold. Following this, Naufal was taken to a private hospital at Kondotty and was subjected to a detailed medical examination. The X-ray revealed four capsules containing gold inside his stomach.

This is the 59th gold smuggling case being reported at Karipur airport within the past few months. (ANI)

