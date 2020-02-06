Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): A person who was caught roaming in the state-run Gandhi Hospital posing as a doctor was handed over to police, said Dr Ramesh Reddy, Director Medical Education.
Reddy informed that state-run Gandhi Hospital management has caught a person impersonating as a doctor in the hospital. He was holding a World Health Organisation (WHO) batch.
"Hospital management has caught a person who was roaming in the hospital posing as a doctor. He was having a WHO batch," Reddy, Director Medical Education said.
"The man was handed over to local police. His motto and why he was posing as a doctor in the Gandhi Hospital and how did he get the World Health Organisation batch is yet to be verified," he added. (ANI)
Man caught impersonating as doctor in Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad
ANI | Updated: Feb 06, 2020 18:35 IST
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): A person who was caught roaming in the state-run Gandhi Hospital posing as a doctor was handed over to police, said Dr Ramesh Reddy, Director Medical Education.