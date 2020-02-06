Man caught impersonating as doctor in Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): A person who was caught roaming in the state-run Gandhi Hospital posing as a doctor was handed over to police, said Dr Ramesh Reddy, Director Medical Education.

"Hospital management has caught a person who was roaming in the hospital posing as a doctor. He was having a WHO batch," Reddy, Director Medical Education said.

"The man was handed over to local police. His motto and why he was posing as a doctor in the Gandhi Hospital and how did he get the World Health Organisation batch is yet to be verified," he added. (ANI)

