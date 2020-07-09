Man closely resembling Kanpur encounter main accused Vikas Dubey spotted outside Faridabad shop

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], July 8 (ANI): Even as search operation is underway to nab Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter, a man with close resemblance to the history-sheeter was spotted outside a shop in Faridabad, police sources said on Wednesday.

According to visuals from the CCTV footage a man resembling Dubey was seen with a bag outside the shop.

Meanwhile, UP ADG law and order Prashant Kumar has said that Haryana Police have arrested three men in Faridabad in connection with the Kanpur encounter case.

"Haryana Police have arrested three men, Kartike alias Prabhat, Ankur and Shravan in Faridabad. Police recovered two government police pistols of 9mm calibre, 2 pistols and 45 live rounds. We will take them into custody," Kumar said while addressing a press conference in Lucknow.

In another development, one of the three men who were arrested today in a raid conducted at a house in Faridabad on receiving inputs of presence of Vikas Dubey, has been sent to transit remand, while the other two have been sent to judicial custody.

"One of the three men who were arrested earlier today has tested positive for COVID-19," Faridabad police said.

The bounty to catch the history-sheeter was increased to Rs 5 Lakhs.

Even after several days, the UP Police and ATS have not yet discovered anything about the whereabouts of Dubey who and his accomplices had allegedly opened fire on a police team which had gone to arrest him last week. Eight policemen, including circle officer Devendra Mishra, were killed in the incident. (ANI)

