New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): A 48-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Monday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
As per information, a 48-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of hostel number 18 at AIIMS.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Man commits suicide at AIIMS hostel
ANI | Updated: Mar 02, 2020 15:58 IST
