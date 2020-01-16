Man commits suicide at Dwarka Mor Metro Station

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): A 50-year-old man allegedly committed suicide at the Dwarka Mor Station on Delhi Metro's Blue Line on Thursday.

According to DCP Metro, the incident took place at the Platform number 1 of the station, from where the man jumped in front of the train going towards Noida from Dwarka at around 10:10 AM this morning.

The deceased was taken to the DDU Hospital for further analysis.

Following the incident, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced a delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Rajiv Chowk.

"Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Rajiv Chowk due to a passenger on track at Dwarka Mor. Normal service on all other lines," tweeted DMRC.

The identity of the deceased, as well as the motive behind the suicide, is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

