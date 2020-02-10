Man commits suicide at metro station after killing son, daughter

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): A man committed suicide by jumping in front of a metro train after allegedly killing his two children at their residence in Shalimar Bagh on Sunday.

According to Delhi Police, the initial investigation has revealed that the man was unemployed and in depression.

He deceased is identified as Madhur who committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at the Haiderpur Badli metro station. Before the suicide, he allegedly killed his 14-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son.

The deceased was the owner of a company that was shut after facing losses, claim police.

The police got the information about this incident at around 6.30 pm. (ANI)

