New Delhi [India], Aug 17: A man committed suicide at the Tagore Garden Metro station here on Friday by jumping in front of a metro train.
The deceased has been identified as Rahul, a resident of Gopal Nagar in Najafgarh.
"After receiving a PCR call at 11 pm, the Rajouri Garden police reached the metro station and found that a person named Rahul, son of Ravinder Singh, had committed suicide by jumping off in front of a metro train. The man is a resident of Gopal Nagar in Najafgarh," the official release said.
The body has been sent for postmortem.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Man commits suicide at Tagore Garden metro station
ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 16:19 IST
New Delhi [India], Aug 17: A man committed suicide at the Tagore Garden Metro station here on Friday by jumping in front of a metro train.