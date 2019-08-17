Man commits suicide at Tagore Garden metro station

New Delhi [India], Aug 17: A man committed suicide at the Tagore Garden Metro station here on Friday by jumping in front of a metro train.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul, a resident of Gopal Nagar in Najafgarh.

"After receiving a PCR call at 11 pm, the Rajouri Garden police reached the metro station and found that a person named Rahul, son of Ravinder Singh, had committed suicide by jumping off in front of a metro train. The man is a resident of Gopal Nagar in Najafgarh," the official release said.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

