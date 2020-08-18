Man deliberately crushes stray dog, case registered in Punjab

Kapurthala (Punjab) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): People For Animals (PFA) has filed a case against a man for allegedly crushing a street dog in Punjab's Kapurthala.

The accused has been identified as Gurvinder Singh a resident of Dandupur. He was allegedly seen crushing a street dog in a CCTV footage.

Shalini, who is leading PFA team, told that they had CCTV footages, after which the police in Kapurthala registered a case under section 429 against accused car driver Gurvinder Singh, a resident of Dandupur. (ANI)

