Man detained by Navi Mumbai police for threatening a protest by migrant workers

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Police here in Navi Mumbai detained one person for threatening a huge protest by migrant labourers in Kurla, Mumbai, on April 18.

The man, Vinay Dubey, was detained by the Navi Mumbai police on Tuesday in Airoli and was later handed over to the Mumbai police.

Dubey has been accused of inciting migrants through his social media posts calling for action.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that strict action will be taken against those responsible for spreading rumours that trains were going to start which led to a large number of people gathering outside Bandra station.

"The orders have been given against those who spread the rumour that trains will start. Strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours," Deshmukh had tweeted.

More than 1,000 migrant workers in Mumbai gathered outside the station in Bandra and demanded transportation arrangements to go back to their hometowns, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown till May 3. (ANI)

