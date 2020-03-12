Representative image
Man detained for rape and murder of minor in Jhalawar

ANI | Updated: Mar 12, 2020 15:28 IST

Jhalawar (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): A suspect has been detained by the police for alleged rape and murder of a minor.
The incident took place on March 4 in Jhalawar district.
Gopal Lal, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jhalawar said, "The accused has been detained. We are investigating the matter further." (ANI)

