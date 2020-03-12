Jhalawar (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): A suspect has been detained by the police for alleged rape and murder of a minor.
The incident took place on March 4 in Jhalawar district.
Gopal Lal, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jhalawar said, "The accused has been detained. We are investigating the matter further." (ANI)
Man detained for rape and murder of minor in Jhalawar
ANI | Updated: Mar 12, 2020 15:28 IST
