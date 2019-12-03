Man detained for stopping Rajnath Singh's convoy near Parliament

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday detained a man for allegedly coming in front of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's convoy near the Parliament.

A man in a yellow shirt and red headgear tried to stop the cavalcade but was overpowered by the security forces. Half a dozen personnel carried him across the road following which he was detained.

The man later claimed that he wanted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

