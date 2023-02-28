Man detained on suspicion of having connections with terrorist organisations in MP's Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): A 40-year-old man was detained on suspicion of having connections with ISI and terrorist organisations in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused was living here under Chandan Nagar police station limits in the city. The police detained him for interrogation on Monday evening.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Intelligence) Rajat Saklecha told ANI that the action was taken based on an input received from Mumbai police and National Investigation Agency (NIA).

During interrogation it came to light that he has lived in China and Hong Kong for a long time from 2005 to 2018 where he worked in a restaurant. He kept visiting here from time to time. He also married a local Chinese girl there. Due to a dispute with that girl and her lawyer, misinformation about him has been spread. The police are verifying it as well, he added.



He came back to India in 2018 and he got married for the fourth time and he also had children. So far he only travelled to China and Hong Kong has been found in his official passport. He has done work at Medical store here, before that he worked in the clothes and oil business, DCP Saklecha said.

He added that the accused came to Indore in 2005 from Mumbai. He had studied till Class 5th. His father came here in search of Job. Later on with connections of his relatives, he went to China and Hong Kong. The documents recovered from the accused were being examined and also getting cross checked from concerned embassies.

The accused made his original passport in 2003 which was lost and then he got the passport made from the Indian Embassy in Hong Kong in 2006. Now, he has a passport of 2016 which is valid. The police are taking complete information about this from the passport office as well, the official said, adding that the accused knew three languages which include Chinese, English and Hindi.

The investigation into the matter is going on and further action will be taken based on the facts that came to fore in the probe, he added.

On the contrary, the accused's mother said that her son was not involved in any wrongdoing. (ANI)

