Man dies after being hit by SUV; driver arrested in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): A 28-year-old man has been arrested for hitting a cyclist with his SUV following which he died, police said.

The police said, accused Sonit resident of Greater Kailash-1, age-28 years is graduate. He is a businessman from Karol Bagh, Delhi. No previous criminal involvement has been found against him.

A press note from the Delhi Police said, "On September 8, at 8.12 AM, a PCR call regarding missing of a 38 year old person namely Sanjesh Awasthi, resident of Aali Vihar, Sarita Vihar Delhi, who worked in old Faridabad in a private company was received in Badarpur police station. On enquiry with complainant Anupam Shukla brother in law of the missing person, it was revealed that missing person Sanjesh used to come at home daily at bout 6.30- 7.00 pm by cycle but yesterday he did not come."



"The next day, they found his damaged cycle, bag and footwear on Mathura Road- Badarpur flyover. IO/SI Vivek Gautam enquired about any unknown person's MLC or any PCR call from nearby Hospitals and Police Stations but no clue was found about him. Other possible efforts were made to locate the missing person but all in vain. A case under IPC section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) was registered at the Badarpur police station," the press note said.

"LPS Amar Colony Delhi therein an unknown person was taken to Moolchand Hospital during intervening night of September 7-8 as brought dead. The relative of the deceased identified the body in hospital as Sanjesh Awasthi. During further investigation, CCTV footage at various locations including Moolchand Hospital Delhi were checked," the Delhi Police said.

"During checking in CCTV footage of Moolchand Hospital, it was ascertained that the deceased was brought in a...SUV by a young person. On further investigation, SUV was found registered in the name of a private limited company situated at Karol Bagh, Delhi. On further investigation, the residential address of owner/driver of above mentioned offending vehicle was found of Greater Kailash, Delhi. The owner cum driver of said Range Rover was found Sonit, resident of Greater Kailash-1, age- 28 years who was arrested and the offending vehicle was also seized in the present case," the press release said.

The police said, on interrogation accused Sonit confessed that on September 7, he was coming from Faridabad by Range Rover car and going to home at Greater Kailash-I Delhi. At about 7.15 PM, he reached at Badarpur flyover. Suddenly one cyclist came in front of car and he was hit. Due to this, he got injuries.

"Seeing his critical condition, he took him at Moolchand Hospital by his car, where he was declared brought dead. He got frightened and escaped from hospital without informing his credentials to Hospital authorities. Further, as he didn't want to disclose his visit of Faridabad to his family members, therefore, in Hospital he told the place of the accident near Okhla Mandi," the police added. (ANI)

